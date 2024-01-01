Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision In Oro-Medonte

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Diamond Valley Drive and Line 7 North in Oro-Medonte Township.

On December 31, 2023, about 3:00 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a motor vehicle was reported to have left the roadway striking a hydro pole and rolling onto its side. Emergency personnel arrived on scene shortly after and worked to bring the driver and passenger out of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a Barrie Hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was also transported to a Barrie Hospital with serious injuries.

Line 7 North between Diamond Valley Drive and Bass Lake Sideroad was closed for the investigation by the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI).



The investigation is ongoing. No further details to be released at this time.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.