Orillia OPP Report Two Impaired Drivers To End 2023

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals with impaired operation related charges in unrelated incidents.

On December 30th, 2023, at about 5:15 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP and Simcoe County Paramedics responded to reports of unconscious person in the driver seat of a motor vehicle parked in the area of Monarch Drive in the City of Orillia. Upon arrival investigating officer found the person occupying the driver seat of the motor vehicle to be impaired by drugs. They were subsequently arrested by the officer and attended to by paramedics.

As a result, Adam Norwood, 36-years-old, from Oro-Medonte has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol and drugs

On December 30th, 2023, at about 11:05 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Highway 12 in Ramara Township. Information was that a vehicle was observed swerving and travelling at a high rate of speed. Responding officers were able to locate the involved vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle officers suspected they had consumed alcohol. The investigation resulted in the driver being arrested for impaired operation.

As a result, Keith Mingo, 27-years-old, from Severn has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Both accused persons in these unrelated investigations are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024. As a result of these charges each of their driver’s licences has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.