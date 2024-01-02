Tim Hortons Is Bringing Back Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist And Walnut Crunch – on Jan. 10

Tim Hortons is celebrating its 60th anniversary with Canadians and has an exciting list of plans to commemorate the big milestone – including the return of four retro donuts for a limited time!

“We’re honoured that for nearly six decades, so many Canadians have considered their local Tims a home away from home and have chosen to spend a part of their daily lives with us,” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

“As we get ready to celebrate the official 60th anniversary of Tim Hortons opening its first restaurant on May 17th, 1964, we’re planning a number of exciting ways to mark the occasion with our guests throughout the year.”

New cups, donut and Timbit boxes, and other packaging with a Tims 60th anniversary logo are being rolled out now to Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada, while the Dutchie, Blueberry Fritter, Cinnamon Sugar Twist and Walnut Crunch will be back starting on Jan. 10.

“We’re celebrating 60 Years of Keeping it Fresh throughout the year at Tims with a series of experiences for guests that will have a spirit of modern nostalgia – nods to the past but also celebrating the Tims of today and the future,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

“We wanted to kick off our 60th anniversary year with a bang and we can’t wait to re-introduce Canadians to four retro donuts that were most popular historically among our guests.”

The first Tim Hortons restaurant opened on May 17, 1964 in Hamilton, Ont., and is still serving guests all these years later. Today, there are nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and more than 5,700 in total around the world – there are Tims restaurants in 18 other countries. The most recent new international market is South Korea where a Tims opened late last year.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps, which since 1974 has supported over 315,000 underserved youth with resources to help them reach their full potential. The seven Tims Camps across Canada and the United States deliver high-impact, experiential learning to youth between the ages of 12 and 16 from low-income households – during an important developmental window that shapes who they’ll become as adults.

“Tims Camps are so much more than giving underserved youth a wonderful camp experience,” said Caroline Barham, president of Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and a Tims restaurant owner. “Our high-impact, research-based programming changes lives of youth.”