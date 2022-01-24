Orillia’s Clear Garbage Bag Program Takes Effect Feb. 7

The City of Orillia would like to remind residents that the clear garbage bag program begins on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

On their regular collection day, effective the week of Feb. 7, Orillia residents, and businesses that receive curbside collection from the City of Orillia, are to place garbage in a clear plastic bag instead of a black or green plastic bag.

“We recognize and would like to thank the many community members that already recycle and compost appropriately, but we know that this is not the case in all households and businesses as almost 36 per cent of what goes in the garbage at the curb in Orillia could go in the recycling or compost,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The clear garbage bag program encourages residents to sort recycling and compostable materials appropriately. Other municipalities that have adopted a clear garbage bag program have seen impressive results of up to an 11 per cent increase in diversion rates. This program is one more step we can take to prolong the life of our landfill and help protect the environment.”

Once the program begins, opaque garbage bags will no longer be collected. Collection drivers will also leave behind bags that contain a large amount (over 10 per cent) of recycling and compostable material that should go in the recycling or green bins. Soiled recycling that is required to be placed in the garbage (i.e. pet waste in newspaper wrapping) will still be accepted.

For privacy, residents can place up to two small privacy bags, such as a regular-sized opaque grocery bag or kitchen bag, to hide private items in their clear bag. Residents that do not want to use a clear bag can still place their garbage directly in a rigid container. If residents are lining their rigid container, it must be with a clear bag. Regular collection set out requirements, including the use of garbage tags, remain the same.

“In anticipation of the implementation of the clear bag program, local retailers have added more clear bags to their shelves,” said Greg Preston, Manager of Environmental Services. “Before the program begins on Feb. 7, we encourage residents who have questions about the program to visit orillia.ca/clearbag or contact staff at the Waste Diversion Site. It’s also recommended that residents refresh their sorting knowledge by reviewing the waste collection guide, which provides details about what materials can be recycled and composted.”

For more information on the program, including answers to frequently asked questions and a list of local retailers stocking clear bags, please visit orillia.ca/clearbag or call 705-325-3522. For detailed information related to the City’s solid waste collection program, including material sorting information, view the Waste Collection Guide.