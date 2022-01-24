COVID Outbreak On RVH’s Transitional Care Unit Declared Over

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on its Transitional Care Unit (TCU) over. The unit is once again open to transfers and new admissions as well as visitors, following RVH’s visitor policy and protocols.

The outbreak was declared on January 7, at which time RVH implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol. This involved enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients.

Current situation – COVID-19 positive cases related to unit outbreaks:

Transitional Care Unit (TCU)

4 patients

9 staff