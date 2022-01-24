Tim Hortons Launches New Donut In Support Of Special Olympics Programs

Tim Hortons is proud to be partnering with Special Olympics Canada in launching the Choose To Include fundraising donut, starting this Friday, with a goal of raising funds to help expand the quality, opportunity and accessibility of Special Olympics’ daily community sport programs to Canadians with an intellectual disability.

The limited-edition fundraising donut will be sold at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada for $1.69* starting this Friday and through Sunday, with 100 per cent of proceeds supporting Special Olympics Canada.

The Choose To Include donut is a chocolate cake ring donut with white fondant, coloured sprinkles and whipped topping. The multi-coloured design was inspired by the themes of diversity and inclusion that are central to the Special Olympics mission.

“At Tim Hortons, we believe in the power of sport. We know that through sport, we can discover new strengths and abilities, develop new skills, and find joy, confidence and fulfillment. We’re so proud to be a long-standing partner of Special Olympics Canada and to play a role in helping support this important organization’s incredible work,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons.

Special Olympics Canada is part of an international movement dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through sport. Their vision is that sport can open hearts and minds towards people with intellectual disabilities to create inclusive communities all across Canada. There are more than 41,000 Special Olympics athletes across the country.

“The need for funding to help our community prepare for the safe return to sport for Special Olympics athletes and volunteers is urgent,” said Sharon Bollenbach, CEO, Special Olympics Canada. “People with intellectual disabilities have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and limited access to social and physical activities have played a major role in the challenges our community is facing. Every Choose To Include donut purchased for our cause makes a difference and we look forward to seeing Canadians take part in our movement.”

To support the launch of this fundraising donut, local Champions of Inclusion have been nominated by Special Olympics Canada. These athletes have experienced the power of inclusion and are sharing their stories to help create more inclusive communities across Canada.

One of those Champions of Inclusion, Monique Shah of Bradford, Ont., will appear in the national campaign to promote the Choose To Include Donut. Shah was Special Olympics Canada’s athlete of the year for 2020, where she was recognized for her athletic achievements and championing inclusion in sport amongst her teammates. She believes we can all play our part when it comes to creating a more inclusive society.

“Special Olympics makes me healthy and strong. I love to run! It’s a place where I am included and I always feel like I belong. The fight for inclusion needs all members of society to participate, all year long. Everyone should Choose To Include,” said Shah, athlete ambassador, Special Olympics Canada.

Tim Hortons has been a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Canada since 2016. In addition to creating the Choose To Include fundraising donut, they are also the lead corporate sponsor of Special Olympics Canada’s youth programs: Active Start, for two- to six-year-olds, and FUNdamentals, for seven- to 12-year-olds.