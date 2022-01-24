15 to 30 cm Of Snow Expected By This Evening For Parry Sound, Rosseau

Snow squalls are expected to develop. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Snow squall watch continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

What:

Lake effect snow, with local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm expected by this evening.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour are possible.

Visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

When:

This morning through this evening.

Discussion:

Snow squalls are expected to dissipate this evening as winds shift to northerly.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall warning continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Snow squalls are occurring. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

What:

Lake effect snow, with local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 30 cm expected by this evening.

Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cm per hour are possible.

Visibility will be significantly reduced due to heavy snow and blowing snow.

When:

Now through this evening.

Discussion:

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.