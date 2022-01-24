Bracebridge OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 400 Near Tower Road

Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a concern from a member of the public on Sunday January 23, 2022 at 4:08 a.m.

A driver came across a vehicle that was in the ditch on Highway 400 in the northbound lanes near Tower Road.

Police subsequently arrested and charged 28 year-old Christopher Kay-MacDonald of Northern Bruce Peninsula, with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on March 8, 2022 to answer to his charges and furthermore his driver’s license has been suspended and vehicle impounded.