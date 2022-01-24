Georgian Offering Virtual Events For People Who Want To Get To Know Them

Curious about Georgian College but you missed Open House last weekend? There’s still time to find out more about your postsecondary options and apply before the Feb. 1 deadline to receive equal consideration.

The college is offering a series of Get to Know Georgian events – Tuesday, Jan. 25, Tuesday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 22. These events run from 5 to 6 p.m. and they’re virtual so you can attend from wherever you are.

For highly competitive programs, after Feb. 1, colleges consider applicants on a first-come, first-served basis until programs are full. Many programs continue to accept applicants after Feb. 1 but it’s always a good idea to explore your options and apply early.

At Get to Know Georgian, not only will you learn about our programs and services – we’ll waive the Ontario College Application Service (OCAS) fee if you apply on the day of the event with a Georgian program as your #1 choice.

Whether you’re thinking about attending Georgian yourself or are a parent or supporter of a future student, this event is your opportunity to connect with our friendly recruitment team about all things Georgian.

Get to Know Georgian is a great opportunity to:

learn about Georgian’s flexible study options, including 130+ programs and opportunities for full-time, part-time and online study get information on the many supports available to students understand Georgian’s admission requirements, our application process and key dates discover financial aid options and more

There will also be a Q&A session where people can ask specific questions about Georgian

“Get to Know Georgian is the ideal opportunity to find out what we have to offer as you or your loved one explore postsecondary options,” said Kristy Linklater, Associate Director, Marketing and Recruitment. “Our knowledgeable and friendly student recruitment team is here to answer all your questions, and assist you with applying to college. We can’t wait to meet you virtually!”

Register online and get full details at GeorgianCollege.ca/GetToKnowGeorgian.