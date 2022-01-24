Huntsville Named In Vrbo’s Top Drive-To Destinations In Canada For The New Year

To kick off the new year, Vrbo has released its top drive-to destinations for 2022 based on vacation rental demand. Vrbo is the vacation rental site and app, part of the Expedia Group Brands, where families and travellers can book cottages, condos, waterfront properties and every space in between. With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, an increase in flight disruptions and cancellations, and changing international travel restrictions, families are again opting for domestic road trip destinations within a few hours’ drive from home.
Vrbo’s top drive-to destinations from major city areas across Canada include [1]:
From Toronto:
- Collingwood, Ontario (165 kilometres)
- Picton (Prince Edward County), Ontario (215 kilometres)
- Huntsville, Ontario (230 kilometres)
From Vancouver:
- Sechelt (Sunshine Coast), British Columbia (70 kilometres)
- Victoria, British Columbia (115 kilometres)
- Whistler, British Columbia (120 kilometres)
From Calgary:
- Canmore, Alberta (105 kilometres)
- Golden, British Columbia (265 kilometres)
- Fernie, British Columbia (290 kilometres)
From Montreal:
- Magog, Quebec (125 kilometres)
- Mont-Tremblant, Quebec (135 kilometres)
- Quebec City, Quebec (255 kilometres)
“We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson. “From many regions of the country, travellers can find a popular vacation destination within 350 kilometres on Vrbo, which is about a 3 to 4 hour car ride.”
Vrbo’s top emerging destinations from the 2022 Trend Report also indicate a continued interest in close-to-home road trip destinations. Vacation rental demand for emerging destinations, including Harvie Heights, Alberta; Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia; Lennox and Addington County, Ontario; Northumberland County, New Brunswick; and Powell River Regional District, British Columbia, experienced the most growth in demand at least 70% year over year. These destinations are all located in close proximity to the outdoors, but within driving distance from urban areas across the country. [2]
Over the course of the pandemic, remote work and virtual school allowed families to take road trips close to home, combining work and vacation time with that change of scenery. In 2021, demand for stays of 3-4 weeks increased by over 40% year-over-year on Vrbo; undated searches also by rose by over 40% year-over-year, indicating that people care less about travelling during school breaks and company-wide holidays and are open to getting away whenever they wanted that change of scenery. This trend is expected to continue in 2022. [3]
Keep planning and flexibility top of mind
On Vrbo, travellers should review and understand the property’s cancellation policy before booking. Vrbo hosts set their own cancellation policies with the most flexible option allowing travellers to cancel their reservation up to 14 days before check-in for a full refund. Travel restrictions and area attraction closures do not override a property’s cancellation policy.
Families should check for travel advisories and restrictions in their vacation destination and always follow health and safety guidance from health officials and local authorities. Visit this help article for more information.