Huntsville Named In Vrbo’s Top Drive-To Destinations In Canada For The New Year

“We first saw families turn to road trips early in the pandemic when air travel was unpredictable. As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs our way, many families are choosing to drive to their vacation destinations and visit vacation spots that are close to home,” said Mary Zajac, Vrbo spokesperson. “From many regions of the country, travellers can find a popular vacation destination within 350 kilometres on Vrbo, which is about a 3 to 4 hour car ride.”

Vrbo’s top emerging destinations from the 2022 Trend Report also indicate a continued interest in close-to-home road trip destinations. Vacation rental demand for emerging destinations, including Harvie Heights, Alberta; Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia; Lennox and Addington County, Ontario; Northumberland County, New Brunswick; and Powell River Regional District, British Columbia, experienced the most growth in demand at least 70% year over year. These destinations are all located in close proximity to the outdoors, but within driving distance from urban areas across the country. [2]

Over the course of the pandemic, remote work and virtual school allowed families to take road trips close to home, combining work and vacation time with that change of scenery. In 2021, demand for stays of 3-4 weeks increased by over 40% year-over-year on Vrbo; undated searches also by rose by over 40% year-over-year, indicating that people care less about travelling during school breaks and company-wide holidays and are open to getting away whenever they wanted that change of scenery. This trend is expected to continue in 2022. [3]

Keep planning and flexibility top of mind

On Vrbo, travellers should review and understand the property’s cancellation policy before booking. Vrbo hosts set their own cancellation policies with the most flexible option allowing travellers to cancel their reservation up to 14 days before check-in for a full refund. Travel restrictions and area attraction closures do not override a property’s cancellation policy.

Families should check for travel advisories and restrictions in their vacation destination and always follow health and safety guidance from health officials and local authorities. Visit this help article for more information.