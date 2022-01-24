Winter Weather Travel Advisory In Effect For This Evening

A band of heavy lake effect snow is forecast to move from north to south through the area this evening. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 3 cm per hour will be possible giving snowfall accumulations of up to 5 cm over a relatively short period of time.

Weather advisory issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Visibility will be significantly reduced at times due to the heavy snow and blowing snow impacting travel across the area.

This band of heavy snow is expected to shift south of the region by midnight.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.