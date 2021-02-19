Orillia Resident Faces Three Charges In Haldimand County

The OPP Haldimand County Detachment have charged two individuals with multiple offences following a traffic stop on Highway 6 in Caledonia, Haldimand County, ON.

On Sunday February 14, 2021 at 4:44 a.m., OPP conducted a traffic stop after a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 6 at Argyle Street South caught the attention of an officer.

OPP investigated and determined the licence plates on the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested.

Further investigation determined the driver had consumed alcohol. A road side screening test was administered which the driver had failed.

During a search of the individuals, a quantity of illicit drugs were located on the passenger.

OPP has charged 25-year-old Arley Williams of Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, ON with:

Driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Drive motor vehicle with no drivers licence

OPP has also charged 20-year-old Koko Newell of Orillia, ON with:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of a schedule III substance

Fail to Comply with a release order

Both are to appear in Cayuga courts at a later date to answer to the charges.