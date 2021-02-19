Missing Elderly Male Located Deceased In Tiny Township

On the morning of February 19, 2021, Southern Georgian Bay OPP were called to a home near the western end of the 17th Concession in Tiny Township after family members reported that Gabriel Rolland, 92 years, had left the home on foot sometime overnight and was missing.

OPP members flooded the area and began a search with the assistance of the OPP Aviation Unit, as well as the OPP Central Region Canine Unit and the Emergency Response Unit.

Just before 11:00 a.m., the body of the male was located outside a home about one kilometer away from his home. Simcoe County Paramedics Services attended and attempted to revive the male who was transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police do not suspect foul play