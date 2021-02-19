Workers Still Locked Out At Fenner Dunlop In Bracebridge

Fenner Dunlop, a local employer in Bracebridge, has locked out their workers from United Steelworkers Local 7949, after the company asked for concerning concessions from their last contract.

Workers were again on the picket line on Friday, one week after the lockout began.

The North Simcoe Muskoka & District Labour Council said they shocked to learn that one of those concessions are a reduction in the number of paid sick days allotted to those workers.

“During a global pandemic, in a community that is working hard to keep COVID-19 under control, and as the issue of paid sick days makes the almost-daily news cycle, we find this company totally tone deaf,” shared Mike De Rose, NSMDLC President. “These workers are in a manufacturing setting, a setting that has been problematic in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in the 905 and 416. They need paid sick days so that they can stay home and keep their colleagues safe if they develop symptoms, require a COVID test, or have to wait for results.”

Fenner Dunlop, a division of Michelin out of France, is no stranger to contentious negotiations. Negotiations to reach the last few previous contracts were strained. USW 7949 representatives say that over seven pages of concessions were presented to members since their contract expired last year.

De Rose knows how important these jobs are to Muskoka. “These are good paying jobs and the workers here are worthy of respect and of good-faith bargaining. These are the kinds of jobs we want in Muskoka. Workers can support their families as well as the local economy, and, while treating workers well, employers can still make a lot of money in the process.”

The NSMDLC is calling on local citizens to use social media to call Fenner Dunlop back to the table, or to support the workers by stopping by their picket at 700 Ecclestone Drive with snacks, or to picket with them, or even just to honk their horns in support.

“I have worked here for 15 years and it used to be a good place to work” a worker on the picket line told Muskoka411 who asked to remain anonymous

Workers on the picket line said the support from the community has been so appreciated. Motorists are driving by and honking horns to show support while others are dropping off food and hot drinks.