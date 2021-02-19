Impaired Drivers Found In Gravenhurst And Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge OPP said they responded to a concern from a member of the public (Feb 18, 2021 at 7:15 pm) about a suspected impaired driver on Muskoka Beach Road in Gravenhurst. Responding Officers located the vehicle in the ditch and as a result arrested and charged 23-year-old Anthony Harbridge of Bracebridge, with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in court on April 6, 2021.

About one hour later, at 8:17 p.m. police received information of a vehicle in the ditch on Muskoka Road 118 West in Muskoka Lakes Township. Responding Officers approached the male and determined that alcohol was a factor in the collision. As a result 59-year-old Anthony Taus of Uxbridge Township, was arrested and charged with Impaired Operation and Over 80.

The accused will appear in court on April 20, 2021.