Orillia Resident Charged For Going 155 km/h An A Posted 90 km/h Zone

A Huronia West OPP officer charged three separate drivers in one night shift for stunt driving within a 4-hour period at the same location. The traffic stops were made on Highway 26, near Fairgrounds Road, between the Town of Wasaga Beach and Collingwood.

The first traffic stop was made on July 17, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m. This driver was stopped for going 146 km/h in a posted 90 km/ h zone.

The 24-year-old male driver from Innisfil was charged with:

· Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

The second traffic stop was made on July 17, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m. This driver was stopped for going 155 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone.

The 32-year-old male driver from Orillia was charged with:

· Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt – Excessive Speed

The third stop was made on July 18, 2023, in the early morning hours, around 1:30 a.m. This driver was stopped for going 188 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone. This driver failed to stop for police, however, was identified shortly after with the assistance of another local police service.

The 17-year-old, G1 driver from Barrie was charged with the following:

· Dangerous operation

· Speeding

· Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed

· Class G1 Licence Holder – Drive at unlawful hour

· Class G1 Licence Holder – Unaccompanied by qualified driver

· Fail to stop for police X 3 counts

All the above drivers had their drivers’ licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.

All three drivers are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on a date in August 2023.