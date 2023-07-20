Dog Saves Family From Early Morning House Fire

Around 4 am, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a basement fire.
Crews arrived on scene, and after observing heavy smoke, suppressed and contained the fire in the basement. The first floor sustained heavy smoke damage, with total damage estimated at around $400,000.
The fire department is investigating whether there were any working smoke or carbon monoxide alarms in the home at the time of the fire.
Everyone inside the home made it to safety, thanks to an unlikely hero.
“The tenants were alerted to the fire by the homeowner’s American Bulldog, Champ,” shares Fire Chief, Gary Monahan. “The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department would like to remind everyone that while Champ is a hero, only working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are reliable for an early warning.”
It is important residents have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms outside all sleeping areas and on every storey of the home. Smoke alarms increase your chance of surviving a fire in your home. Carbon monoxide alarms will make you aware of the presence of the dangerous gas. Test your alarms monthly and know the sound of your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms; they are different.
If your alarm sounds, go outside and call 9-1-1.