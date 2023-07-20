Environment Ministers To Meet In Huntsville

The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment (CCME) will meet in Huntsville, Ontario on July 27, 2023. Ministers will make further progress on achieving zero plastic waste and discuss innovative solutions to lessen the impact of climate change and strengthen resilience and adaptation.

CCME is made up of environment ministers from each of the provinces and territories and the Government of Canada. The current president of CCME, the Honourable David Piccini, Ontario’s Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks will host the meeting, which will be held at Deerhurst Resort.

The final communiqué will be posted on the CCME website (ccme.ca) as soon as it is available on July 27.

Further details on CCME are available at www.ccme.ca.