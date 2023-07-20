Suspect Wanted After Attempted Tire And Rim Theft On Hwy. 118

Haliburton Highlands OPP are investigating after OPP members interrupted the theft of tires and rims from a motor vehicle in Haliburton.

On Friday July 14, 2023 at 3:10 am, OPP officers on general patrol, interrupted the theft of tires and rims from a motor vehicle at a business on Highway 118. The suspect fled westbound on foot and is believed to have been seen at approximately 6:00 am the same date in the area of College Drive.

Officers from Haliburton Highlands Detachment with the assistance of Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Canine Unit searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Businesses, residents and drivers in the area are being asked to check dashcams or security cameras footage for any suspicious activity during this time.

Anyone who may have information that may assist with this investigation are asked to contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 705-286-1431 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Kawartha Haliburton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com.