MNRF Issues Flood Outlook For Several Areas

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry – Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District

is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook Bulletin

is in effect in the district until Thursday, July 27, 2023.

This message will affect residents within the MNRF Bracebridge Minden Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, and County of Haliburton within the Magnetawan River, Muskoka River and Pickerel River Watersheds – other small watersheds within the region may also be experiencing higher than normal water levels and river flows for this time of year.

Water levels and river flows are significantly higher than normal for this time of year.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas and shoreline infrastructure such as

docks, boathouses, and beaches may be impacted to various degrees as lake and river

levels are anticipated to increase and remain high for the next several days.

Boaters are advised to be cautious if traveling on local waterways. Boat traffic during high

water conditions can cause damage to shorelines and to shoreline property with vessel

wakes.

High water levels and fast river flows can be hazardous to boaters, swimmers or people on

or close to the water. The banks and shorelines adjacent to water bodies can be extremely

slippery and unstable. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around

waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

MNRF also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities

as they may become inundated with water, are prone to washouts, and may become

impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should take

necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes

and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.

Description of Weather System

Rainfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for areas within the

Magnetawan, Muskoka, and Pickerel River Watersheds. Rainfall totals for portions of these

areas could reach 50-70 mm on July 20, 2023.

Weather forecasts call for additional rainfall over the next seven days with a chance of

thunderstorms.

Lake water levels and river flows are generally above their normal ranges for this time of

year and significant rainfall as forecasted will cause them to rise further.

The watersheds are cascading systems – each waterbody feeds into the next downstream.

Runoff from rain cascades and compounds through the entire system affecting water levels

in each waterbody. It will take a number of days for the high flows to work through the entire system. Downstream water bodies may experience a delay in the full impact of the

upstream inputs.

MNRF is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions. Further

updates will be issued as appropriate.DEFINITIONS

• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that high

flows, melting ice or other factors could be dangerous for such users as boaters,

anglers and swimmers but flooding is not expected.

• WATERSHED CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice

of the potential for flooding based on weather forecasts calling for heavy rain, snow

melt, high winds or other conditions

• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – WATER SAFETY: indicates that along

the Great Lakes shorelines high water, melting ice or other factors could be

dangerous but flooding is not expected.

• SHORELINE CONDITIONS STATEMENT – FLOOD OUTLOOK: gives early notice

of the potential for flooding along the Great Lakes shorelines based on weather

and lake conditions, and water safety information.

• FLOOD WATCH: potential for flooding exists within specific watercourses and

municipalities

• FLOOD WARNING: flooding is imminent or occurring within specific watercourses

and municipalities.