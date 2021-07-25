Orillia OPP Seize Cocaine And Currency

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged a suspect with several drug and weapon related charges in downtown Orillia.

On July 25, 2021, just before 3 a.m., officers observed an intoxicated male on Mississaga Street, Orillia.

After a brief investigation, the male was arrested and transported to the OPP detachment. The officers performed a search and located a quantity of cocaine, Canadian currency and a knife.

As a result, Steven McGinn, age 29, of Orillia, has been charged with:

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Obstruct peace officer

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on September 07, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.