Smoke Causing Poor Air Quality Across The Region

High levels of air pollution due to the combination of smoke and ground level ozone are possible this afternoon.

Special air quality statement continued for:

City of Toronto,

York – Durham,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Halton – Peel,

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.

Smoke plumes from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario might affect portions of southern Ontario this afternoon. Particulate matter combining with ground level ozone may deteriorate the air quality.

Conditions may persist into Monday.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.

For more details, please consult www.canada.ca/en/environment-climate-change/services/air-quality-health-index/wildfire-smoke.html.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.