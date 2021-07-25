OPP Locate Impaired Driver In Burk’s Falls

Almaguin Highlands OPP received a call for a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver (Tue 20th of July, 2021 at 6:55 pm) on Ontario Street. Shortly after police located the driver and vehicle.

The Police investigation revealed that Ivo Spirov, 53 years-of-age, of Niagara Falls, Ontario had consumed alcoholic beverages and was subsequently arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operation while prohibited

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 45-days.

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Ontario Court of Justice on Thursday August 26, 2021 in Sundridge Ontario.