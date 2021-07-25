189 Beer Stores Open Across The Province For Civic Holiday

On Monday, August 2nd, 189 select Beer Store Retail locations across the province will be open for business. The list of select stores is below. These sites will operate from 11am – 6pm.
Customers are also reminded that online ordering is available at 190+ stores for in store pick up. Select stores also offer delivery and curbside pick up.
To learn more about store hours, or ways of shopping online, please visit their website at www.thebeerstore.ca.
August 2nd, 2021 – Civic Holiday Openings
|Store
|City
|Address
|Hours of Sale
|Special Notes
|4004
|Acton
|332 Queen St.
|11 to 6
|2113
|Ajax
|75 Kingston Rd. E.
|11 to 6
|3426
|Alcona
|945 Innisfil Beach Rd.
|11 to 6
|3404
|Alliston
|161 Young St.
|11 to 6
|3263
|Amherstburg
|80 Park St.
|11 to 6
|4064
|Ancaster
|44 Wilson St. W.
|11 to 6
|3406
|Aurora
|14800 Yonge St.
|11 to 6
|3401
|Barrie
|30 Anne St. S.
|11 to 6
|3403
|Barrie
|531 Bayfield St.
|11 to 6
|3428
|Barrie
|71 Mapleview Dr.
|11 to 6
|3429
|Barrie
|640 Yonge St.
|11 to 6
|4207
|Beamsville
|4313 Ontario St.
|11 to 6
|4301
|Belleville
|113 Station St.
|11 to 6
|2007
|Bolton
|150 McEwen Dr. E.
|11 to 6
|2107
|Bowmanville
|195 King St. E.
|11 to 6
|3408
|Bracebridge
|505 Hwy. #118 W.
|11 to 6
|3409
|Bradford
|452 Holland St. W.
|11 to 6
|2002
|Brampton
|198 Queen St. E.
|11 to 6
|2005
|Brampton
|180 Sandalwood Pkwy.
|11 to 6
|2006
|Brampton
|80 Peel Centre Dr.
|11 to 6
|2016
|Brampton
|932 North Park Dr.
|11 to 6
|2062
|Brampton
|55 Charolais Blvd.
|11 to 6
|3002
|Brantford
|280 Murray St.
|11 to 6
|3003
|Brantford
|116 St. George St.
|11 to 6
|3004
|Brantford
|300 King George Rd.
|11 to 6
|3011
|Brantford
|50 Market St. S.
|11 to 6
|4392
|Brockville
|125 Stewart Blvd.
|11 to 6
|4065
|Burlington
|2025 Guelph Line
|11 to 6
|4069
|Burlington
|5051 New St.
|11 to 6
|4076
|Burlington
|2020 Appleby Line
|11 to 6
|4157
|Cambridge
|200 Franklin Blvd.
|11 to 6
|4158
|Cambridge
|140 Chopin St. S.
|11 to 6
|4161
|Cambridge
|130 Cedar St.
|11 to 6
|4162
|Cambridge
|150 Holiday Inn Dr.
|11 to 6
|3052
|Chatham
|445 St. Clair St.
|11 to 6
|3053
|Chatham
|132 Richmond St.
|11 to 6
|2141
|Cobourg
|476 Division St.
|11 to 6
|3441
|Collingwood
|415 First St.
|11 to 6
|4351
|Cornwall
|838 Sydney St.
|11 to 6
|4216
|Dunnville
|240 Main St. E.
|11 to 6
|2402
|East York
|380 Donlands Ave.
|11 to 6
|2407
|East York
|1270 Woodbine Ave.
|11 to 6
|2415
|East York
|89 Laird Dr., Unit 1
|11 to 6
|3265
|Essex
|160 Talbot St. N.
|11 to 6
|2362
|Etobicoke
|1530 Albion Rd.
|11 to 6
|2308
|Etobicoke
|1-3560 Lakeshore Blvd. W.
|11 to 6
|4005
|Fergus
|720 St. David St. N.
|11 to 6
|3156
|Forest
|89 Main St. S.
|11 to 6
|4242
|Fort Erie
|194 Garrison Rd.
|11 to 6
|2008
|Georgetown
|236 Guelph St.
|11 to 6
|4618
|Gloucester
|2018 Ogilvie Rd.
|11 to 6
|3191
|Grand Bend
|21 Ontario St. N.
|11 to 6
|4072
|Grimsby
|44 Livingston Ave.
|11 to 6
|4007
|Guelph
|111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N.
|11 to 6
|4009
|Guelph
|63 Clair Rd. E.
|11 to 6
|4040
|Guelph
|710 Woolwich St.
|11 to 6
|4055
|Hamilton
|229 Dundurn St. S.
|11 to 6
|4056
|Hamilton
|282 Parkdale Ave. N.
|11 to 6
|4057
|Hamilton
|1111 Barton St. E.
|11 to 6
|4058
|Hamilton
|673 Upper James St.
|11 to 6
|4059
|Hamilton
|959 Fennell Ave. E.
|11 to 6
|4060
|Hamilton
|75 Centennial Pkwy. N.
|11 to 6
|4062
|Hamilton
|499 Mohawk Rd. E.
|11 to 6
|4075
|Hamilton
|150 Barton St. E.
|11 to 6
|4078
|Hamilton
|1408 Upper James St.
|11 to 6
|3541
|Huntsville
|18 Hanes Rd.
|11 to 6
|Drive Thru only
|4622
|Kanata
|499 Terry Fox Dr.
|11 to 6
|4627
|Kemptville
|330 Colonnade Dr.
|11 to 6
|3493
|Kenora
|560 Railway St.
|11 to 6
|4557
|Keswick
|443 The Queensway S.
|11 to 6
|4502
|Kingston
|290 Concession St.
|11 to 6
|4510
|Kingston
|1090 Midland Ave.
|11 to 6
|4511
|Kingston
|88 Dalton Ave.
|11 to 6
|4151
|Kitchener
|1255 Weber St. E.
|11 to 6
|4154
|Kitchener
|400 King St. W.
|11 to 6
|4156
|Kitchener
|250 Bleams Rd.
|11 to 6
|4166
|Kitchener
|875 Highland Rd. W.
|11 to 6
|4167
|Kitchener
|1120 Victoria St. N.
|11 to 6
|3259
|LaSalle
|1539 Front Rd.
|11 to 6
|3291
|Leamington
|255 Erie St. S.
|11 to 6
|4590
|Lindsay
|370 Kent St. W.
|11 to 6
|4104
|Listowel
|850 Wallace Ave. N.
|11 to 6
|3105
|London
|1600 Dundas St. E.
|11 to 6
|3106
|London
|155 Clarke Rd.
|11 to 6
|3107
|London
|414 Wharncliffe Rd. S.
|11 to 6
|Drive Thru only
|3108
|London
|1199 Oxford St. W.
|11 to 6
|3112
|London
|1080 Adelaide St. N.
|11 to 6
|3113
|London
|1005 Wellington Rd. S.
|11 to 6
|3117
|London
|1727 Richmond St.
|11 to 6
|2374
|Maple
|9771 Jane St.
|11 to 6
|2472
|Markham
|5804 Hwy. #7
|11 to 6
|2483
|Markham
|9780 Markham Rd.
|11 to 6
|3443
|Midland
|9350 Hwy. #93
|11 to 6
|2020
|Milton
|1071 Maple Ave.
|11 to 6
|2011
|Mississauga
|6780 Town Centre Circle
|11 to 6
|2012
|Mississauga
|3535 Etude Dr.
|11 to 6
|2059
|Mississauga
|2925 Eglinton Ave. W.
|11 to 6
|2060
|Mississauga
|5800 McLaughlin Rd.
|11 to 6
|2322
|Mississauga
|3154 Hurontario St.
|11 to 6
|2333
|Mississauga
|1550 Dundas St. E.
|11 to 6
|2057
|Mississauga
|2458 Dundas St. W.
|11 to 6
|4306
|Napanee
|450 Centre St.
|11 to 6
|4620
|Nepean
|3500 Fallowfield Rd.
|11 to 6
|3414
|Newmarket
|1100 Davis Dr.
|11 to 6
|4209
|Niagara Falls
|6757 Lundy’s Lane
|11 to 6
|4210
|Niagara Falls
|3739 Portage Rd. N.
|11 to 6
|3503
|North Bay
|2035 Cassells St.
|11 to 6
|2372
|North York
|2005 Finch Ave. W.
|11 to 6
|2356
|North York
|1718 Wilson Ave.
|11 to 6
|2379
|North York
|81 Billy Bishop Way
|11 to 6
|2455
|North York
|900A Don Mills Rd.
|11 to 6
|2467
|North York
|3078 Don Mills Rd.
|11 to 6
|2061
|Oakville
|290 Hays Blvd.
|11 to 6
|4006
|Orangeville
|270 Broadway St.
|11 to 6
|3444
|Orillia
|275 Atherly Rd.
|11 to 6
|4626
|Orleans
|2276 Tenth Line Rd.
|11 to 6
|2101
|Oshawa
|200 Ritson Rd. N.
|11 to 6
|4601
|Ottawa
|1860 Bank St.
|11 to 6
|4603
|Ottawa
|1984 Baseline Rd.
|11 to 6
|4607
|Ottawa
|548 Montreal Rd.
|11 to 6
|4609
|Ottawa
|515 Somerset St. W.
|11 to 6
|4610
|Ottawa
|2144 Carling Ave.
|11 to 6
|4107
|Owen Sound
|1155 First Ave. E.
|11 to 6
|3543
|Parry Sound
|17 William St.
|11 to 6
|4690
|Pembroke
|311 Nelson St
|11 to 6
|4701
|Peterborough
|570 Lansdowne St. W.
|11 to 6
|4702
|Peterborough
|139 George St. N.
|11 to 6
|4710
|Peterborough
|1900 Lansdowne St. W.
|11 to 6
|2474
|Pickering
|1355 Kingston Rd.
|11 to 6
|2478
|Pickering
|705 Kingston Rd.
|11 to 6
|4218
|Port Colborne
|420 Catharine St.
|11 to 6
|2475
|Richmond Hill
|10375 Yonge St. N.
|11 to 6
|2481
|Richmond Hill
|8825 Yonge St.
|11 to 6
|3151
|Sarnia
|1107 Confederation St.
|11 to 6
|3152
|Sarnia
|210 Maxwell St.
|11 to 6
|3153
|Sarnia
|1380 London Rd.
|11 to 6
|3553
|Sault Ste. Marie
|150 Churchill Blvd.
|11 to 6
|3554
|Sault Ste. Marie
|486 Great Northern Rd.
|11 to 6
|2466
|Scarborough
|2360 Kennedy Rd.
|11 to 6
|2405
|Scarborough
|3130 Danforth Ave.
|11 to 6
|2409
|Scarborough
|2727 Eglinton Ave. E.
|11 to 6
|2412
|Scarborough
|1437 Victoria Park Ave.
|11 to 6
|2416
|Scarborough
|3431 St. Clair Ave. E.
|11 to 6
|2456
|Scarborough
|4479 Kingston Rd.
|11 to 6
|2457
|Scarborough
|40 Ellesmere Rd.
|11 to 6
|2460
|Scarborough
|3561 Lawrence Ave. E.
|11 to 6
|2486
|Scarborough
|871 Milner Ave.
|11 to 6
|3041
|Simcoe
|454 Norfolk St. S.
|11 to 6