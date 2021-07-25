189 Beer Stores Open Across The Province For Civic Holiday

On Monday, August 2nd, 189 select Beer Store Retail locations across the province will be open for business. The list of select stores is below.  These sites will operate from 11am – 6pm.

Customers are also reminded that online ordering is available at 190+ stores for in store pick up. Select stores also offer delivery and curbside pick up.

To learn more about store hours, or ways of shopping online, please visit their website at www.thebeerstore.ca.

August 2nd, 2021 – Civic Holiday Openings

 

Store  City  Address  Hours of Sale  Special Notes 
4004 Acton 332 Queen St. 11 to 6
2113 Ajax 75 Kingston Rd. E. 11 to 6
3426 Alcona 945 Innisfil Beach Rd. 11 to 6
3404 Alliston 161 Young St. 11 to 6
3263 Amherstburg 80 Park St. 11 to 6
4064 Ancaster 44 Wilson St. W. 11 to 6
3406 Aurora 14800 Yonge St. 11 to 6
3401 Barrie 30 Anne St. S. 11 to 6
3403 Barrie 531 Bayfield St. 11 to 6
3428 Barrie 71 Mapleview Dr. 11 to 6
3429 Barrie 640 Yonge St. 11 to 6
4207 Beamsville 4313 Ontario St. 11 to 6
4301 Belleville 113 Station St. 11 to 6
2007 Bolton 150 McEwen Dr. E. 11 to 6
2107 Bowmanville 195 King St. E. 11 to 6
3408 Bracebridge 505 Hwy. #118 W. 11 to 6
3409 Bradford 452 Holland St. W. 11 to 6
2002 Brampton 198 Queen St. E. 11 to 6
2005 Brampton 180 Sandalwood Pkwy. 11 to 6
2006 Brampton 80 Peel Centre Dr. 11 to 6
2016 Brampton 932 North Park Dr. 11 to 6
2062 Brampton 55 Charolais Blvd. 11 to 6
3002 Brantford 280 Murray St. 11 to 6
3003 Brantford 116 St. George St. 11 to 6
3004 Brantford 300 King George Rd. 11 to 6
3011 Brantford 50 Market St. S. 11 to 6
4392 Brockville 125 Stewart Blvd. 11 to 6
4065 Burlington 2025 Guelph Line 11 to 6
4069 Burlington 5051 New St. 11 to 6
4076 Burlington 2020 Appleby Line 11 to 6
4157 Cambridge 200 Franklin Blvd. 11 to 6
4158 Cambridge 140 Chopin St. S. 11 to 6
4161 Cambridge 130 Cedar St. 11 to 6
4162 Cambridge 150 Holiday Inn Dr. 11 to 6
3052 Chatham 445 St. Clair St. 11 to 6
3053 Chatham 132 Richmond St. 11 to 6
2141 Cobourg 476 Division St. 11 to 6
3441 Collingwood 415 First St. 11 to 6
4351 Cornwall 838 Sydney St. 11 to 6
4216 Dunnville 240 Main St. E. 11 to 6
2402 East York 380 Donlands Ave. 11 to 6
2407 East York 1270 Woodbine Ave. 11 to 6
2415 East York 89 Laird Dr., Unit 1 11 to 6
3265 Essex 160 Talbot St. N. 11 to 6
2362 Etobicoke 1530 Albion Rd. 11 to 6
2308 Etobicoke 1-3560 Lakeshore Blvd. W. 11 to 6
4005 Fergus 720 St. David St. N. 11 to 6
3156 Forest 89 Main St. S. 11 to 6
4242 Fort Erie 194 Garrison Rd. 11 to 6
2008 Georgetown 236 Guelph St. 11 to 6
4618 Gloucester 2018 Ogilvie Rd. 11 to 6
3191 Grand Bend 21 Ontario St. N. 11 to 6
4072 Grimsby 44 Livingston Ave. 11 to 6
4007 Guelph 111 Silvercreek Pkwy. N. 11 to 6
4009 Guelph 63 Clair Rd. E. 11 to 6
4040 Guelph 710 Woolwich St. 11 to 6
4055 Hamilton 229 Dundurn St. S. 11 to 6
4056 Hamilton 282 Parkdale Ave. N. 11 to 6
4057 Hamilton 1111 Barton St. E. 11 to 6
4058 Hamilton 673 Upper James St. 11 to 6
4059 Hamilton 959 Fennell Ave. E. 11 to 6
4060 Hamilton 75 Centennial Pkwy. N. 11 to 6
4062 Hamilton 499 Mohawk Rd. E. 11 to 6
4075 Hamilton 150 Barton St. E. 11 to 6
4078 Hamilton 1408 Upper James St. 11 to 6
3541 Huntsville 18 Hanes Rd. 11 to 6 Drive Thru only 
4622 Kanata 499 Terry Fox Dr. 11 to 6
4627 Kemptville 330 Colonnade Dr. 11 to 6
3493 Kenora 560 Railway St. 11 to 6
4557 Keswick 443 The Queensway S. 11 to 6
4502 Kingston 290 Concession St. 11 to 6
4510 Kingston 1090 Midland Ave. 11 to 6
4511 Kingston 88 Dalton Ave. 11 to 6
4151 Kitchener 1255 Weber St. E. 11 to 6
4154 Kitchener 400 King St. W. 11 to 6
4156 Kitchener 250 Bleams Rd. 11 to 6
4166 Kitchener 875 Highland Rd. W. 11 to 6
4167 Kitchener 1120 Victoria St. N. 11 to 6
3259 LaSalle 1539 Front Rd. 11 to 6
3291 Leamington 255 Erie St. S. 11 to 6
4590 Lindsay 370 Kent St. W. 11 to 6
4104 Listowel 850 Wallace Ave. N. 11 to 6
3105 London 1600 Dundas St. E. 11 to 6
3106 London 155 Clarke Rd. 11 to 6
3107 London 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S. 11 to 6 Drive Thru only 
3108 London 1199 Oxford St. W. 11 to 6
3112 London 1080 Adelaide St. N. 11 to 6
3113 London 1005 Wellington Rd. S. 11 to 6
3117 London 1727 Richmond St. 11 to 6
2374 Maple 9771 Jane St. 11 to 6
2472 Markham 5804 Hwy. #7 11 to 6
2483 Markham 9780 Markham Rd. 11 to 6
3443 Midland 9350 Hwy. #93 11 to 6
2020 Milton 1071 Maple Ave. 11 to 6
2011 Mississauga 6780 Town Centre Circle 11 to 6
2012 Mississauga 3535 Etude Dr. 11 to 6
2059 Mississauga 2925 Eglinton Ave. W. 11 to 6
2060 Mississauga 5800 McLaughlin Rd. 11 to 6
2322 Mississauga 3154 Hurontario St. 11 to 6
2333 Mississauga 1550 Dundas St. E. 11 to 6
2057 Mississauga 2458 Dundas St. W. 11 to 6
4306 Napanee 450 Centre St. 11 to 6
4620 Nepean 3500 Fallowfield Rd. 11 to 6
3414 Newmarket 1100 Davis Dr. 11 to 6
4209 Niagara Falls 6757 Lundy’s Lane 11 to 6
4210 Niagara Falls 3739 Portage Rd. N. 11 to 6
3503 North Bay 2035 Cassells St. 11 to 6
2372 North York 2005 Finch Ave. W. 11 to 6
2356 North York 1718 Wilson Ave. 11 to 6
2379 North York 81 Billy Bishop Way 11 to 6
2455 North York 900A Don Mills Rd. 11 to 6
2467 North York 3078 Don Mills Rd. 11 to 6
2061 Oakville 290 Hays Blvd. 11 to 6
4006 Orangeville 270 Broadway St. 11 to 6
3444 Orillia 275 Atherly Rd. 11 to 6
4626 Orleans 2276 Tenth Line Rd. 11 to 6
2101 Oshawa 200 Ritson Rd. N. 11 to 6
4601 Ottawa 1860 Bank St. 11 to 6
4603 Ottawa 1984 Baseline Rd. 11 to 6
4607 Ottawa 548 Montreal Rd. 11 to 6
4609 Ottawa 515 Somerset St. W. 11 to 6
4610 Ottawa 2144 Carling Ave. 11 to 6
4107 Owen Sound 1155 First Ave. E. 11 to 6
3543 Parry Sound 17 William St. 11 to 6
4690 Pembroke 311 Nelson St 11 to 6
4701 Peterborough 570 Lansdowne St. W. 11 to 6
4702 Peterborough 139 George St. N. 11 to 6
4710 Peterborough 1900 Lansdowne St. W. 11 to 6
2474 Pickering 1355 Kingston Rd. 11 to 6
2478 Pickering 705 Kingston Rd. 11 to 6
4218 Port Colborne 420 Catharine St. 11 to 6
2475 Richmond Hill 10375 Yonge St. N. 11 to 6
2481 Richmond Hill 8825 Yonge St. 11 to 6
3151 Sarnia 1107 Confederation St. 11 to 6
3152 Sarnia 210 Maxwell St. 11 to 6
3153 Sarnia 1380 London Rd. 11 to 6
3553 Sault Ste. Marie 150 Churchill Blvd. 11 to 6
3554 Sault Ste. Marie 486 Great Northern Rd. 11 to 6
2466 Scarborough 2360 Kennedy Rd. 11 to 6
2405 Scarborough 3130 Danforth Ave. 11 to 6
2409 Scarborough 2727 Eglinton Ave. E. 11 to 6
2412 Scarborough 1437 Victoria Park Ave. 11 to 6
2416 Scarborough 3431 St. Clair Ave. E. 11 to 6
2456 Scarborough 4479 Kingston Rd. 11 to 6
2457 Scarborough 40 Ellesmere Rd. 11 to 6
2460 Scarborough 3561 Lawrence Ave. E. 11 to 6
2486 Scarborough 871 Milner Ave. 11 to 6
3041 Simcoe 454 Norfolk St. S. 11 to 6

