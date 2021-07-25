189 Beer Stores Open Across The Province For Civic Holiday

On Monday, August 2nd, 189 select Beer Store Retail locations across the province will be open for business. The list of select stores is below. These sites will operate from 11am – 6pm.

Customers are also reminded that online ordering is available at 190+ stores for in store pick up. Select stores also offer delivery and curbside pick up.

To learn more about store hours, or ways of shopping online, please visit their website at www.thebeerstore.ca.

August 2nd, 2021 – Civic Holiday Openings