Moose Poacher Fined $20,000 For Shooting A Cow And Calf During Closed Season

The Ontario government wants to remind hunters that it is important to adhere to big game tagging requirements specific to the sex and age of the animal to protect our valuable natural resources.

Paul Markewycz of Mississauga pleaded guilty to two counts of hunting moose with a rifle in Chisholm Township prior to the beginning of the gun season and was fined $20,000.

Court heard that on October 10, 2019, conservation officers learned of a moose calf that had been shot on Bear Mountain Road in Chisholm Township and was lying in the bush. Officers located the calf and waited for the offender to return to retrieve the moose. An investigation determined Markewycz had also shot a cow moose at a different location the day before and had already butchered it. Both moose were seized and forfeited to the Crown.

Justice of the Peace Ruby Beck heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, North Bay, on June 22, 2021.

Conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, they all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.

