Veg Pak Produce is recalling Harvest Fresh brand Zucchini Spirals from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Harvest Fresh Zucchini Spirals 340 g 0 59559 00042 9 24 JUL 2021 C 195

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.