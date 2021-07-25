Ticket Sold In Niagara Region Wins $6M Lotto 6/49 Jackpot

Second Prize and Ten $10,000 Prizes Won Across Ontario

It was another Super Summer Saturday in Ontario thanks to LOTTO 6/49! The winning ticket for the $6 million jackpot from the Saturday, July 24, 2021 draw was sold in the Niagara Region.

The second prize, worth $214,230.20 was won by a ticket sold on OLG.ca.

And, ten of the 20 additional Guaranteed Prizes of $10,000 drawn as part of last night’s Super Draw were also won across Ontario:

3 in Simcoe County

Barrie

2 in the Niagara Region

Greater Sudbury

Toronto

Kitchener

Huron County

LOTTO 6/49 is offering July Super Summer Saturdays with 20 guaranteed prizes of $10,000 each available to be won in addition to the jackpot and $1 Million Guaranteed Prize Draw every Saturday in July.

OLG reminds players that they can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG App on their mobile device, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling our WIN! Line at 416-870-8946 (Toronto area) or toll free at 1-866-891-8946 (outside Toronto area).

The next LOTTO 6/49 draw is on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 for an estimated $5 million jackpot plus the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draw. Players can purchase a ticket at authorized OLG retailers or buy online at OLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. for the draw that evening.