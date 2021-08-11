Orillia OPP Respond To Drowning On MacLean Lake

Orillia OPP say they have responded to a sudden death on MacLean Lake, Severn, after receiving reports of an overdue swimmer.

On August 9, 2021, shortly after 11 a.m., officers were notified of a swimmer that had not returned and that good Samaritans were currently searching for the male.

Police observed numerous individuals in kayaks, on personal watercraft and in the water searching. As the Marine Unit arrived, the male was located by the civilian searchers and transported to shore where he was attended to by County of Simcoe Paramedic Services (CSPS) personnel.

Tragically, the swimmer, a 71-year-old male from Severn, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the male is being withheld at this time pending family notifications.