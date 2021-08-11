District Wants To Secure A New Curbside Collection Contract In 2022

The District of Muskoka has provided notice to terminate its curbside collection contract with Waste Connections of Canada, effective November 5, 2022. The District would like to thank the staff of Waste Connections of Canada for their past and on-going service work to the communities of Muskoka to November 5, 2022.

“Council is committed to providing reliable and consistent service to our residents that aligns with the District’s Waste Strategy,” said District Chair John Klinck. “It is essential that we meet the needs of our communities now and into the future, and a new contract is necessary to do that.”

“We are working through the procurement process, and the District will be issuing an RFP later this month that would allow us to award a new contract this fall,” said Fred Jahn, Commissioner of Engineering and Public Works. “This will allow adequate time for a new contractor to mobilize and provide this essential service to our community.”

“Service level changes designed to extend the life of our landfill with increased recycling and organics programs are all being contemplated. Muskoka needs to do a better job at protecting our environment. A new contract set to align with our new Waste Management Strategy will be a significant step in the right direction,” said Engineering and Public Works Committee Chair Phil Harding.

The District looks forward to providing more information and updates on exciting program enhancements in the future. There are no changes to curbside collection schedules – please continue to set material out on your regular collection day.

For program information and collection schedules, please visit www.muskokarecycles.ca or download the free Muskoka Recycles mobile app.