Parry Sound-Muskoka Receives Tourism And Culture Funding From Province

Province provides tourism and culture funding for local museums, libraries and events

The Ontario government is investing nearly $2 million in tourism and culture funding to support Parry Sound-Muskoka as it recovers from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and attracts more domestic and international visitors when safely possible.

Details were provided today by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, who was joined by MPP Norman Miller and Michael Martyn, Executive Director of the Festival of the Sound, at the Charles W. Stockey Centre for the Performing Arts.

This funding will support four museums through the Community Museum Operating Grants such as the Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre and the West Parry Sound District Museum. Over twenty-five libraries will receive funding through the Public Library Operating Grants totalling over $400,000 in support.

Fourteen local festivals and events, such as the Festival of the Sound, will receive over $1.2 million through the Reconnect programs and seven recipients will receive funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation-Resilient Communities Fund.

“It is critical that we continue to support communities, such as Parry Sound, Muskoka and the Almaguin Highlands as they recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and plan for the future,” said Minister MacLeod. “Our government’s investments in local tourism and culture across the province will help boost economies and strengthen communities so that, when it is safe to do so, they are ready to welcome back visitors and once again highlight how Ontario offers the world in one province.”

“I am very pleased to see so much support being provided to the tourism and heritage sectors in Parry Sound–Muskoka,” said MPP Miller. “Our communities depend on these sectors and their successes are felt by the rest of the regions economy. I am happy to have the Minister join us today and have enjoyed showing her a glimpse of what the region has to offer.”

Speaking on behalf of one of the regions recipients, Michael Martyn said, “The Reconnect Ontario fund empowers The Festival of the Sound to continue to act as an economic driver for the region. Over the last 42 years we have brought many of the brightest stars of the music world to perform in Parry Sound, in turn attracting visitors who fill our hotels, restaurants, and even attracts new permanent residents. We aren’t out of the woods yet, but the Government of Ontario is demonstrating tremendous leadership and vision by providing meaningful support at this time.”

These investments will help communities support short- and long-term recovery planning amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ontario government will continue to work with the tourism and culture sectors to ensure that as communities gradually reopen, Ontario will be in the best position to welcome the world back to the province.

QUICK FACTS