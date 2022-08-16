Orillia OPP Report Three Impaired Drivers In Less Than Twenty Four Hours

The Orillia OPP have charged three drivers with impaired driving, within less than twenty-four hours.

On August 12, 2022, shortly after 11 pm, Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop on Colborne Street for traffic violations. Police further received a traffic complaint for the same vehicle while police were conducting the traffic stop.

As a result of the investigation, Carley Craig, age 33, of Ramara Twp. ON, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on September 6, 2022. Their vehicle was impounded for 7 days and issued an Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension for 90 days.

On August 13, 2022, shortly before 6 a.m, Orillia OPP were dispatched to a driving complaint in the area of Poughkeepsie Street. Officers quickly located the vehicle in question, and upon speaking with the driver began an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Barton Sauder, age 59, of Orillia ON, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Driving while under suspension

· Operate motor vehicle- no insurance

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on September 6, 2022.

On August 13, 2022, shortly after 8 p.m, Orillia OPP responded to a complaint from a local business on Atherley Road for a possible impaired driver. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and commenced an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Stacey Cleaveley, age 35, of Orillia, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

· Refusal to comply with a Demand

· Drive Motor Vehicle- Liquor Readily Available

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on September 6, 2022. Their vehicle was impounded for 7-days and a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension was issued.