Lisa LaFlamme ‘Blindsided’ By Cancellation Of Contract With CTV News

I have some news… pic.twitter.com/lTe3Rs0kOA — Lisa LaFlamme (@LisaLaFlamme_) August 15, 2022

Former CTV news anchor and seniot editor Lisa LaFlamme posted a video to her Twitter account Monday, announcing the end of her 35-year career with the broadcaster. She said she was “blindsided” by the management’s “business decision” and thanked her audience as she recalled important moments in her career.

CTV announced today that Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme is departing the network. Since 2011, LaFlamme has anchored CTV NATIONAL NEWS, and before that spent more than a decade as CTV News’ National Affairs Correspondent.

Recognizing changing viewer habits, CTV recently advised LaFlamme that it had made the business decision to move its acclaimed news show, CTV NATIONAL NEWS, and the role of its Chief News Anchor in a different direction.

“A trusted broadcaster and distinguished voice in Canadian news, Lisa has been on the front line of the world’s biggest headlines,” said Karine Moses, Senior Vice President, Content Development & News, Bell Media and Vice Chair, Québec, Bell. “With an unfailing commitment to delivering the stories that matter most to Canadians as part of Canada’s leading news team, Lisa has deftly guided viewers through both turbulent times and celebration, and we wish her nothing but the best as she begins a new chapter.”

As part of the multi-award-winning CTV News team, staffed with the country’s best writers, producers, and editors, LaFlamme covered some of the most important stories during her 35 years with CTV News. CTV News prides itself on covering those stories that matter, no matter where they take place in the world, so that Canadians everywhere can stay informed on the key developments, both domestically and globally, that impact their lives.