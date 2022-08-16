Fatal Single Vehicle Collision In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP are investigating a serious single vehicle collision on Ridge Road between Range Road and Martine Crescent.

On August 15, 2022, shortly after 3 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, Barrie Fire and County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a southbound vehicle left the roadway.

The lone occupant, James Ceschia (age 62) of Barrie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP Central Region Traffic Reconstruction Members are on scene assisting with the investigation. Ridge Road between Range Road and Martine Crescent will remain closed for several hours. Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

The Orillia OPP request that any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or at 1-888-310-1122.