Orillia OPP Officer Assaulted During Arrest

The Orillia OPP have arrested an individual for assaulting a peace officer, after refusing to identify themself while found consuming alcohol behind an Atherley Road business.

On August 11, 2022, shortly before 7:45 p.m. a store employee contacted police regarding three individuals consuming alcoholic beverages behind a business.

One individual refused to provide their name and attempted to leave while police were still investigating the incident. The individual was subsequently arrested and became aggressive with police and caused a disturbance. During the incident an officer was assaulted by the individual.

As a result, John Blais (age 51), of Orillia ON, was charged with the following:

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Causing a Disturbance

The accused was released on an Undertaking and will appear on October 4, 2022, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, Ontario.