OSMH Hires A New Chief Of Staff

It is with great enthusiasm that Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) announce the new Chief of Staff, Dr. Lindsay Alston as approved on August 12, 2022 by the Board of Directors.

Dr. Nancy Merrow, the Chief of Staff and Vice President, Medical Affairs for the last nine years, will enter into her official retirement. OSMH and the Board of Directors thank her for her dedication to the hospital, patients and the community during this last nine years.

Dr. Alston, as Chief of Staff, will be responsible for the quality of care of all patients provided by members of the various clinical departments, working closely with credentialed staff and leaders.

Dr. Alston has been with OSMH since 2017 as a member of the Anesthesiology Department. During the last two and half years, Dr. Alston has held the role of Program Medical Director, Surgery and has provided clinical leadership with the OSMH Infection Prevention and Control team as relates to COVID-19, spearheading and overseeing many of the changes the hospital had to undertake to manage COVID-19 requirements within the hospital.

“The Board has the greatest confidence in Dr. Alston representing our hospital and community. The Board is excited to be working with Dr. Alston, a highly regarded and respected Anesthesiologist, who will be able to lend her daily clinical lens to the role of the Chief of Staff,” noted Ligaya Byrch, Board Chair.

“Lindsay is a great complement to our executive leadership team. We are excited to have her join the executive team at the end of August,” said Carmine Stumpo, CEO & President, OSMH.

Dr. Alston completed medical school at McMaster University in Hamilton and completed her residency in the Simcoe Area through the Rural Family Medicine program. “It is a great opportunity and privilege to be the Chief of Staff at OSMH,” Dr. Alston stated of her new role.

“We are very fortunate to have Dr. Alston’s expertise and input to our Board of Directors and working so closely with our Executive Leadership Team to continue to provide the best practice in clinical care, along with our credentialed staff.”