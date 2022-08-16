Get Ready For Construction On Hwy 559 Between Hwy 69/400 And Killbear Park

The Ministry of Transportation wishes to advise that construction operations will be ongoing on Highway 559 between Highway 69/400 and Killbear Provincial Park during September 2022.

At the Ministry of Transportation, ensuring the safety of the people travelling on Ontario’s highways will always be a top priority.

To improve ride quality and safety for drivers, the ministry will be applying surface treatment to Highway 559 as part of an interim strategy until permanent upgrades can be completed.

The ministry remains committed to the planned major rehabilitation of Highway 559. This future work includes upgrading the highway from surface treatment to hot mix, replacing centreline culverts, treating pavement distress areas, grading, and adding paved shoulders. The ministry will continue to monitor Highway 559 to ensure it remains safe and reliable for the travelling public.

For the latest information on highway closures and construction the public can call 511, MTO’s Road Information Line, or check www.511on.ca.