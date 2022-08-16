Last Call For 2022 Municipal And School Board Election Nominations

Nominations for the 2022 Municipal and School Board Election close on Friday August 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. There are still some offices that need candidates as nominations have yet to be filed.

The following offices include:

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board Trustee (Area 5) – Includes the Town of Huntsville, for a full list of representing municipalities see Candidate Notice of Nomination at huntsville.ca/2022elections (nominations to be filed with the Clerk, Town of Bracebridge for all represented municipalities).

Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario (Secteur A) – Includes the Town of Huntsville, for a full list of representing municipalities see Candidate Notice of Nomination at huntsville.ca/2022elections (nominations to be filed with the Clerk, Municipality of East Ferris).

Now is the time to find out more and make an appointment to file a nomination.

Check out huntsville.ca/2022election today to learn more about the upcoming municipal and school board election and to find out who has already filed. Be sure to subscribe for updates!