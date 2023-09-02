Orillia OPP Recover Several Drugs And Weapons, Charge One Person

The Orillia Detachments Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple drug and weapon related charges in an early morning search warrant execution in Peel region.

On August 24, 2023, Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) with assistance from OPP Central Region canine unit (K9) and the Emergency Response Team (ERT) attempted to arrest one individual who fled in a vehicle causing numerous traffic complaints and 911 calls.

On August 31, 2023, Orillia OPP CSCU with assistance from Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (MCSCU), the OPP Highway Safety Division (HSD) intelligence unit, and Peel Region Police Service Tactical Unit executed an early morning search warrant in Peel region that led to the same individual being charged with a slue offences. Suspected drugs, cellular devices, and ammunition were seized as part of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

· 52 grams Cocaine

· 13 grams Fentanyl

· 41 rounds of 9mm and 40 calibre ammunition

· Gold chains, pendants and a Rolex watch (approx. value $15,000)

· $1,725 Canadian currency

· Vehicle tracking device locator.

· Digital scales and packaging

· 2 cellular devices

Jahsiah Hinds-Morgan, 21 years old, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Fentanyl

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

· Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000

· Flight from Police

· Dangerous Operation of a motor vehicle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on September 1, 2023, to answer to the charges.