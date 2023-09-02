Male Guilty Of Hunting A Bull Moose Without A Licence And Transporting

Christopher Brown of Corunna was found guilty of hunting a bull moose without a licence and transporting wildlife that was unlawfully killed. He was fined $13,000 in total. In addition to the fines, Brown was suspended from hunting in Ontario for a period of six years. Items seized during the investigation were forfeited to the Crown.

Court heard that on October 19, 2019, Brown harvested a bull moose without a tag while hunting in the Ignace area. He transported the whole moose to southern Ontario, where it was then processed. The investigation by conservation officers, involving witness statements, a search warrant and DNA analysis, was initiated by information provided by the OPP.

Justice of the Peace Edith Baas heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Sioux Lookout, on June 29, 2023.

