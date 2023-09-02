Blue Jays Foundation Helps Lake Of Bays Community With Garden And Trail Enhancements

The Township of Lake of Bays would like to express gratitude to The Jays Care Foundation, the charitable arm of the Toronto Blue Jays, for their generous support enhancing some community spaces in Lake of Bays. On Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, the group donated their time, helping the Parks Department with tasks around the Township. These tasks included sprucing up the garden space at the Dwight branch of the Lake of Bays Public Library and enhancing the trails at the Oxtongue Rapids and Echo Valley.

Every year, the Jays Care Foundation visits the Lake of Bays area as part of their annual group retreat. As a team, they choose a community effort to donate their time to and make a positive community impact.

“We’ve been coming up to Lake of Bays for a couple of years now. We intend to continue to do it, and so, we were really excited to forge a longer-term relationship, not just with the Township, but with the people and hopefully the culture,” said Director of the Jays Care Foundation, Matthew Judd.

During the group’s visit, Mayor Terry Glover of The Township of Lake of Bays thanked the group on behalf of the community and accepted a generous gift of a Blue Jays jersey with “Lake of Bays” stitched onto it, which will be proudly displayed at a Township facility.