Pumpkin White Chocolate Smores

Ingredients:

4 Full Sheets of Graham Crackers

4 Squares White chocolate

4 Large Marshmallows

4 Tablespoons Pumpkin Pie Filling

Instructions:

Top a graham cracker with a white chocolate square.

Add a toasted marshmallow.

Add a spoonful of warmed pumpkin pie filling.

Top with remaining graham cracker and enjoy!

Have a safe and happy long weekend.