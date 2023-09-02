Male Charged After Collision On Hwy. 11 In Oro-Medonte Friday Night

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 Northbound at Line 6 that occurred on Friday evening.

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 7:45 p.m., Orillia OPP, along with Oro-Medonte Fire, County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to a single-vehicle collision where a motor vehicle struck a hydro pole. This caused wires to fall onto the roadway as well as the pole and motor vehicle to catch fire. One occupant of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A 41-year-old occupant from Belleville Ontario has been charged with the following:

· Criminal Negligence- Causing Bodily Harm

· Dangerous Operation

The name of the accused was not release. The accused will appear in court at a future date.