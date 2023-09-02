Special Council Meeting Highlights – September 7, 2023

This month, a Special Council Meeting has been called to hear from Town staff on key issues on Town facilities, infrastructure, and flag protocol. Here are the meeting’s topics:

Town staff will bring forward a report on the construction of washrooms for River Mill Park. Council will discuss the findings of a review of new site locations for the washrooms in an effort to reduce costs. The report will outline the feasibility and cost implications of each of the sites. Council will provide feedback on the options and direction on how Town staff should proceed.

Council previously directed Town staff to proceed with the tender process for the redesign and construction of Anthony Court, in collaboration with the District of Muskoka. This is part of the concerted effort to maintain Town roads and infrastructure through collaborative efforts. A report outlining the results of the scope of work and cost associated with the project is being presented to Council. The District of Muskoka has approved their portion of the cost of construction.

Hope Arises Project Inc. is an Indigenous-led not-for-profit organizations that has been a partner with the Town of Huntsville on community events, education, and engagement. Town staff is requesting Hope Arises Project Inc. be added to a list of pre-approved organizations on the Community Flag Raising list.

Want to learn more? Join the meeting in person or livestream on Huntsville.ca on September 7, 2023 at 1:30 pm. For more information, visit the meeting agenda package on Huntsville.ca.