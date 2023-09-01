Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision In Orillia

The Orillia OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred on Front Street in the City of Orillia.

On September 1, 2023, shortly after 1:30 p.m., Orillia OPP officers along with the City of Orillia Fire Department and Simcoe County Paramedic Services were called to a Front Street address in the City of Orillia for a Motor Vehicle Collision. A motor vehicle and motorcycle had collided near Gill Street and Front Street. One driver was transported to a local hospital as a precaution. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection remained closed for several hours while the scene was cleared. The investigation is ongoing, but the intersection has since been re-opened to local traffic. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has camera footage of the collision is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.