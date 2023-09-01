No Injuries After Plane Crash On Lake St. John In Ramara

The Orillia OPP were dispatched to a float plane that crashed in the northern part of Lake St. John in the Township of Ramara.

On September 1, 2023, shortly before noon, Orillia OPP, Ramara Fire and the County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to an airplane crash where a float plane crashed into the water while landing.

Three occupants onboard were assisted from the airplane by residents. There were no injuries, and the plane was successfully towed to a local water access airport. The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete their investigation.

The Orillia OPP would like to thank the residents of Ramara who quickly attended to assist the occupants of the aircraft while emergency services were enroute to the scene.