Orillia OPP Looking For Tips After Suspicious Vehicle Fire

On Saturday July 24, 2024 the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a vehicle fire on Atherly Rd near Hwy 12 Orillia.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Orillia OPP and Orillia Fire Department were dispatched to the Atherley Road and Hwy 12 area where a vehicle was reported to be on fire. Police attended the scene and observed a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit were called in to assist with the investigation. As a result of the initial findings the fire will be treated as suspicious and the investigation will continue.

The Orillia OPP is appealing to the public for information. If anyone with dash cam footage that was in the area of Atherley Rd and Hwy 12 near the old skate park between 8:30 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. are encouraged to call police. If anyone witnessed this or has information regarding the circumstances they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.