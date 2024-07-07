Suspicious Persons Call In Penetanguishene Results In Arrests And Weapons Seized By OPP

A report at approximately 11:57 p.m. July 4, 2024 to the OPP Communications Centre of suspicious persons in the area of the Penetanguishene Town dock and boat launch followed by calls of persons attempting to break into vehicles in the same area resulted in officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment to respond and upon attending, two suspects fled the area on foot and bicycle.

A number of officers patrolled the area locating the suspects wearing balaclavas and made arrests on Shanahan Lane and another on Beck Boulevard. During the officers investigation prior to the arrests, located an aerosol can containing a noxious substance and during the arrests a replica pistol was seized.

Charged in connection to this investigation are the following persons.

Ethan Vidler 18 years of Penetanguishene has been charged criminally with the following offences.

Disguise with Intent

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Obstruct Peace Officer

Resist Peace Officer

Escape lawful custody

And further with

Being intoxicated in public place contrary to the Liquor Licence and Control Act

The accused was released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2024.

A 14 year old young person of Strong Township has been also charged with the following criminal offences.

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Disguise with Intent

Escape lawful custody

Resist Peace Officer

Failure to comply with undertaking

The accused who cannot be identified because of the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act was held for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

