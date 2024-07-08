Dispute At A Business Results In Charges For Gravenhurst Resident

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a local man with firearms offences after an altercation over the weekend.

On July 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a dispute at a local licensed establishment that escalated to an allegation that threats were made.

Officers located the suspect nearby and conducted an investigation into the nature of the threats and subsequently arrested and charged 41-year-old Dwayne Clodd of Gravenhurst with the following offenses:

Assault with a Weapon

Uttering Threats to Cause Death

Firearm- Use while Committing Offence

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

The accused was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on Monday, July 8, 2024.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.