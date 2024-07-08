A&W Teams Up With Canada’s #1 Beer Brand To Pilot Serving Non-Alcoholic Beers In Ontario

Ontario A&W Restaurants now offering Budweiser Zero in burger combos, making A&W the largest quick-service restaurant in Canada to serve non-alcoholic beers

A&W Canada is partnering with Canada’s largest brewer, Labatt Breweries of Canada, to pilot serving a non-alcoholic beer in its Ontario restaurants. This collaboration makes A&W the largest Canadian quick-service restaurant that will offer beverages in the non-alcoholic beer category to its guests, highlighting the growing trend and popularity of this category and catering to the increasing demographic of sober-curious consumers

The pilot will take place at participating A&W restaurants in Ontario, allowing Ontarians the opportunity to enjoy the taste of a cold, refreshing beer without the alcohol with one of their favourite A&W burgers. A&W will add Labatt’s Budweiser Zero to their menus at Ontario locations for a limited time, offering a zero-alcohol and 50-calorie per can (355mL) version of the popular classic Budweiser.

This pilot program by Labatt and A&W, both official partners of the Toronto Blue Jays, will run for a limited time at participating Ontario restaurants throughout the baseball season. Guests can order the aptly named Baseball Buds Combo (Buddy Burger, fries and Budweiser Zero) for $9.99 plus tax or add a can of Budweiser Zero to any A&W combo for just $2 more.

“I’m excited to have A&W be part of the response to the growing interest in non-alcoholic beers,” said Amanda Wang, Director of Marketing at A&W. “You could say we’ve been pioneers since 1919 with our A&W Root Beer. Introducing Budweiser Zero is an expansion of meeting our guests’ needs with varied options for refreshing beverages that perfectly complement our best-tasting burgers.”

“Beer and burgers are a summer favourite, so collaborating with one of Canada’s beloved burger chains to bring the Budweiser brand – via our non-alcoholic product – to Ontarians in an accessible way is an exciting partnership,” said Andrew Oosterhuis, Marketing Vice President, Labatt. “Budweiser Zero availability in A&W locations throughout Ontario provides greater beverage choice for consumers in quick-service restaurants while further strengthening the non-alcoholic category as it continues to grow.”

Head to your nearest A&W location in Ontario to try Budweiser Zero! Don’t miss out on experiencing it in A&W’s exclusive $9.99 Baseball Buds Combo—available for a limited time only at participating A&W locations in Ontario.