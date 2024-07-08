Crews Battle Fire On Ravensglen Crescent In Huntsville

On July 7 around 6:40 p.m. Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Fighters from Station One in Huntsville and Station Five in Port Sydney responded to a report of a structure fire on Ravensglen Crescent.

Upon arrival fire fighters discovered the remnants of a small fire in one of the bedrooms. The fire had started from an unsupervised candle. The occupants of the house had extinguished the fire prior to the fire department’s arrival. The damage is estimated to be around five thousand dollars.

The Fire Department reminds residents that it is important to put burning candles out when you leave the room and make sure they are completely out at night before you go to bed and not still smouldering. If a fire occurs in your home or workplace to get out and stay out, call 911 from outside of the building and away from danger. Even a small fire can grow rapidly. For more information on candle safety visit canada.ca.